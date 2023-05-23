0
Piesie Esther responds to Prophet Oduro’s 'craving to win wooden plaques' comment

Piesie Esther Target Ghanaian gospel singer, Piesie Esther

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has responded to Prophet Kofi Oduro for condemning her decision to campaign for votes ahead of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Speaking about the backlash she received from Prophet Kofi Oduro, the ‘Mentease’ hitmaker said there’s nothing sinful about a Christian craving to win awards.

She said “Sometimes when there are issues regarding pastors trust me I don’t want to respond or say anything about it because I don’t want to talk about pastors.

“But all that I want to say is that there’s no sin in getting an award and it is just like when a pastor is graduating he’s given a plaque or citation,” Piesie Esther told Amansan Krakye.

Buttressing her point further, she added that pastors also receive recognition in the form of citations.

“Sometimes a pastor is invited from abroad to come and minister after which they are given a plaque to recognize their efforts and all of such are also in the form of an award,” she added.

“So as for that side I don’t want to say much about it but there is nothing sinful about winning an award as a Christian or gospel musician,” she concluded on Property FM in Cape Coast.

Source: mynewsgh.com
