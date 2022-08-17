0
Piesie Esther reveals inspiration behind latest single ‘Waye Me Yie’

Piesie Esther 3.jpeg Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has disclosed what inspired her to write her latest single ‘Waye Me Yie’.

According to her, the song is a testimony of how she started and how far she has come.

She explained that it came to her while she was reflecting on her life in the past whiles she was awaiting an interview on TV.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of ‘Nsem Pii’, she said, “While I was waiting for my turn, I just begun to reflect on my life. How I started, what I’ve been through and where I am now. I could not believe how far God has brought me so I realized that indeed God has done me good.”

She mentioned that growing up, she never had a vision for her life and never thought she would be who she is today.

“So looking back and thinking about my past made me realise that God has been good to me. Before now, life was very hard and I never imagined my life will be as good as it is today,” she emphasised.

