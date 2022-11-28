0
Menu
Entertainment

Piesie Esther sets Kumasi Edition of W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert for Dec 25

KUMASI EDITION 4 Official artwork for the project

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: nydjlive.com

With the biggest chart-topping Gospel song in the country, sensational Gospel music star Piesie Esther is set to lead Kumasi to the throne of worship this Christmas as she announces December 25, 2022, for the Kumasi Edition of the W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert.

Dubbed the Adonko Next Level W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert, the event which will take place at the Church of Pentecost auditorium at Bantama from 4 pm is a part of activities earmarked for the 20th-anniversary celebration of Piesie Esther Ministries.

Piesie Esther will be joined by ministers including Stella Aba Steal, Joyce Blessing, Minister OJ, Oware Junior, ASP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Francis Asumadu, Kofi Peprah, and many others.

Speaking during the launch of the Adonko Next Level W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert on Angel 96.1FM in Kumasi, Piesie Esther expressed her delight at bringing the celebrations to Kumasi and promised a fulfilling experience.

She also explained the inspiration behind the song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@piesieesther)



Source: nydjlive.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral