Placement of Black Sherif's chorus didn’t affect Amerado's 'Abotr3 song - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment Pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

• Amerado releases EP titled 'Patience'

• Amerado's EP evokes varied reactions



• 'Abotr3' has been the most-streamed song on the EP



Entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo is of the view that the placement of Black Sherif's chorus on Amerado’s latest single 'Aboter3' off his 'Patience EP' didn’t affect the song in a negative way contrary to what some pundits have said.



Arnold made this comment on the back of event producer Soraya Opare Riley’s claim that Black Sherif took over Amerado’s Abotr3 because of how the song was arranged.

He was of the opinion that the arrangement didn't matter as long as the song, the branding and the expected revenue belonged to Amerado.



"When you buy the EP, when you're going to look out for the EP, the title of the EP is Patience. And when you pick the EP, whose picture do you see on it? All the songs on the EP belong to who? Amerado."



He added that placing the chorus first is a strategic move to tap into Black Sherif’s popularity.



"There are certain personalities we call hotspots and Black Sherif is a hotspot now. His feature will start because he is the one everyone is looking out for. So Amerado is only tapping into his influence. There is nothing wrong with it," he told Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM’s ShowBiz on Starr.