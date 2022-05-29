‘Plagues are very powerful, don't joke with them’ - Keche on awards

Keche advises artistes to value plagues

Joshua Kojo Ampah, a member of the Keche music group has advised artistes not to look down on the plagues they are awarded for their hard work in the industry.



According to the artiste in an interview with Accra FM, plagues make one appear credible while adding that it isn't just any plague that needs to be held onto.



“I don't know if it's only Africa but let me speak for Ghana. Plagues are very powerful, don't joke with them. When it comes to things that give people honour, it's not just any plague that you hold onto.



“When you visit a big company and you see their plagues, it tells you that they are genuine. Not anyone is given the honour of having plagues because they have a company. They have to work on it and it will benefit us all,” he said.

Explaining why not all plagues are worth holding onto, the ‘Aluguntugui’ artiste cited that there are a lot of fake awards schemes looking to extort money from people.



“I was there when a man called claiming to work with Volta awards. One category had about 30 nominees. People are doing business with awards schemes.



“I know a model who made me fight a guy that she won a crown and the money involved never came to her,” he said.



In detailing what could be done to curb the number of fake awards schemes sprouting in the system, he said “I think before people organise awards, they will need to be invited to explain what their awards are about.



“Someone can take their plagues with them into a company just to make money and if you show up and it's a scam, it wouldn't be recognised. So, they need to work on it.”