Plaintiff raises alarm on GHAMRO’s plot to hold ‘illegal’ board election

GHAMRO's court clearance to organize its elections has been contested again

A member of the United Concerned Members (UNICOM) of GHAMRO, a pressure group set up for accountability and transparency of GHAMRO executives, has hinted about the Music Right’s Society’s intention to hold a supposed illegal election inspite of a court injunction.

George William Dickson has among other things alleged that the organization currently doesn’t have a board.



One can recall that in a statement published on February 16, 2022, GHAMRO, stated that the motion for an interlocutory injunction restraining them from conducting board elections, filed by the erstwhile election committee, has been thrown out of court by an Accra High Court.



But in a new development, the GHAMRO UNICOM member has claimed that inspite of that, their intention to organize a board election remains illegal.



He said a fresh injunction case has been filed on the 9th of March 2022 against the former GHAMRO Board members and their upcoming illegal election will lead to contempt of court.



Mr. William Dickson added that during the last sitting, the Judge ordered GHAMRO and the 12 other former board members to file their responses within 7 days and they have since failed to do so.

Read the press statement below



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Our attention has been drawn to an illegal GHAMRO board election coming on the 15th of March 2022. As it stands now, GHAMRO has no board to conduct elections as the erstwhile board’s term of office expired in March 2021.



There is an injunction on GHAMRO and its 12 former board members then headed by Rex Omar and the matter is ongoing at the Human Rights High Court in Accra.



The next hearing is fixed for Monday 14th March 2022 and GHAMRO and the 12 others have been represented by their lawyers at all times.

At the last sitting, the Honorable Judge ordered GHAMRO and the 12 others to file their responses within 7 days and they have failed to do so rather hiding behind some members to conduct illegal election.



Find attached a fresh injunction filed on the 9th of March 2022 against GHAMRO and the 12 others former board members regarding the upcoming illegal election which will lead to contempt of court.



Thank you



Yours faithfully



George William Dickson

Plaintiff



Secretary- UNICOM GHAMRO



Find below the fresh injunction documents

















