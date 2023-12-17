PlayGhana: ‘Let’s introduce a policy to make playing Ghana music attractive’ – A Plus

Kwame A Plus

Entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus has proposed for the introduction and implementation of a public policy that would make it easier for Ghanaian music to be consumed and patronized nationwide.

Responding to a request from the leaders of the #PlayGhana campaign that, the music airwaves in Ghana should be dominated by Ghanaian songs during this festive season and beyond, Kwame A Plus explained that the proposal is problematic and could have detrimental effects on Ghana's music industry, however, he called for the creation of a policy that would make it possible and easy for media houses and DJs to play Ghana music.



“How are going to implement the 80-20 they are talking about? If you don’t want people to smoke, there should be a policy and sometimes it comes with high taxes on smoking... In this case, we could say, 'if you play a lot of Ghanaian music on your station, instead of paying 100% tax, maybe you pay only 70%', and when we do that, which media house won’t play Ghana songs?” Kwame A Plus said while speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz show.



To make his point clearer, A Plus made an example of how China prevents the importation of foreign rice using its importation laws.



He explained, “In China, the government has not banned the importation of rice, but when you want to import it, they make it difficult for you to bring it in. They would inspect the rice for quality grain by grain and imagine how much you pay while your goods are at the ports. These things make it difficult for Chinese to import rice, and that is how we should treat this issue.”



Background



At a press conference, Ms Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Director of Creative Arts Agency appealed to the nation’s DJs, nightclub operators, and media outlets to feature more local music in their sets.

The goal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo‘s daughter, Play Ghana, is to increase the exposure of Ghanaian musicians by making sure that their songs are played more frequently in the media and at different nightclubs.



Some of the musicians who were at the presser and spoke about the issue included Reggie Rockstone, Black Sherif, Samini.





