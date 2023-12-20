PlayGhana saga: I expected Samini and Reggie Rockstone to protect Black Sherif – Bullgod

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

Entertainment analyst cum artiste manager, Bullgod, has bemoaned how Black Sherif has been ‘fed to the dogs’ although the likes of Samini and Reggie Rockstone were also vocal about the #PlayGhana initiative.

After a video in which the musicians were captured calling for the prioritization of Ghanaian music this festive season went viral, Blacko has since been singled out and subjected to intense backlashes, particularly from other foreign countries.



A section of Nigerians has reportedly boycotted Black Sherif, who enjoys significant popularity in Nigeria and possesses a substantial fan base even more than some of their local artistes.



In the wake of the development, Bullgod has criticized how Reggie Rockstone and Samini have suddenly gone silent when they should be protecting Black Sherif.



According to him, unlike these veterans, Blacko, who is currently in his prime, risks losing a lot if he is being cancelled in these foreign countries.



This discussion popped up on the ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show when music executive, Hammer, first identified that Blacko should be protected by the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry.

“As Blacko is facing the backlash, I expected Mark and co to issue a statement,” Hammer stated.



It was in response to Hammer of The Last Two Music Group's statements that Bullgod lashed out at Samini and Reggie Rockstone.



“Mark alone shouldn’t do this. Reggie for protect am, Samini for protect am. Those who stood there with the small boy should’ve done something to protect him by now. We know that the only person who suffers is Blacko, nobody else suffers on that stage. They have nothing to prove again. Blacko is in his prime so he has a lot to prove. Samini is on Twitter going back and forth with Shatta Wale for what? He should be using that energy to protect Blacko,” Bullgod added.



Hammer, an astute music producer, retorted that Black Sherif’s only crime was to listen to his two ‘elders’.



“The only crime he committed was listening to his elders and showing up. If he had not showed up, his elders would’ve label him a disrespectful boy,” he stated.

Background



As part of efforts to promote and amplify the rich sounds of Ghanaian music, the Creative Arts Agency has encouraged music producers and Disc Jockeys (DJs) to prioritise and play local music during the festive season.



To that end, the Creative Arts Agency led by its Director, Ms Gyankromah Akufo-Addo on Thursday unveiled a campaign, dubbed #PlayGhana, to garner support for playing local music in Ghanaian homes and public events.



