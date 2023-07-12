Please enough with the record-a-thons – Guinness World Record replies a netizen

The logo of Guinness World Record

Guinness World Record has told a netizen to halt her record-a-thons because they have had enough of it.

Guinness World Record is an institution known for awarding people who are able to break a record of facts and achievements.



A lot of people around the world are always trying to do amazing things so their names can be part of such a world record.



In a recent post by Guinness World Record on the Threads app, and was shared by Ghkwaku, the said institution replied to a netizen who commentated under the post that she would undergo a record – a- thon soon.



This followed a video shared by Guinness World Record which captured a lady trying to crawl under some tiny holes as a way of setting a new record.



The video was captured as “Us avoiding all other social channels and staying on Threads all day like:”

As part of the comments that were shared under the post, a netizen known as livingwithajoke, wrote that she will partake in two record- a -thon and would end up walking home with the titles so they should anticipate.



“I’m coming for the Idea-a-thon and puff puff-a-thon titles. Get ready!”, she wrote.



His comment was followed up with a quick response from Guinness World Records and they replied by saying that “Please enough with the record-a-thons”.



Such a response from the institution could not only apply to the netizen but it’s a message to all those who are setting up to partake in a record-a-thons.



For some time, a number of people have been captured trying to set up a world record especially in Nigeria after Hilda Baci won her cook-a-thon world record.

Here are some reactions from netizens:



“There are so many record-a-thons waiting for you to verify in my country, Nigeria”



“Naa, you carry yourself come werey land nah. We active Gan for 9ja… your mind go dey”



“Just mention Nigeria, nobody go beat you”.

















ED/BB