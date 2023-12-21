Please hold the power for us – ‘Singathon’ Afua Asantewaa begs ECG

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Amidst preparations by Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has pleaded with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) not to turn off the light as she begins the competition.

Afua Asantewaa will be holding a non-stop performance from December 24 to 27 at Akwaaba Village.



She made this statement at her second press briefing which was held at the Akwaaba Park. The presser saw the attendance of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwesi Agyeman; the CEO of Ghana Trade Fair, Agnes Adu, and music producer, Kwesi Ernest.



In a video shared by ZionFelix on Instagram, the singer stated her team has made further preparations for adequate power if things go south. She, however, pleaded with ECG to help ensure a seamless task for her.



“Preparations are far advanced and we are making standbys, generators, and plants available. I am even told there is something called UPS but please ECG, like during this period, please spare me. Let’s pile it up for the second week in January. So, I am pleading, ECG, from the 23rd all the way to the end of December because we do not know when we are stopping this. We could get carried away. Please hold the power for us. I am pleading with ECG," she said.



The CEO of Ghana’s Tourism Authority has however called on all Ghanaians to rally their support behind Afua Asantewaa as she attempts to break the record and take the title from Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare.

Sunil Waghmare is the current longest-singing marathon winner. She achieved this in 2012 when she sang for 105 hours.









