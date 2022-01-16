Plus size woman reveals that ‘big’ men prefer her to slim ladies

Source: SVTV Africa

Former 'Di Asa' contestant, Josephine Mantey who weighs 215kg has revealed that most men prefer plus-size women to slender women but often hide it.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Josephine indicated that when she goes out with friends, men reach out to her more than her slender friends, hence her decision to stay a plus-size woman.



Josephine has indicated that she won't lose weight as many have advised.



“People often say that men have challenges with plus size women but I've realised that men like us more. Sometimes I go out with a slim friend to about four places. The big men with big cars rather come proposing to me but not even two men will talk to her.



“So why do people think men don't prefer us. I think men hide it because of the perception of plus-size women. Some are proud of their plus-size ladies so they show them off,” she told host DJ Nyaami.



Josephine added that she is confident in her body, and has not thought about losing weight.

According to her, she is healthy and exercises a lot.



Josephine came 5th in the just ended Di Asa competition, organised by Atinka Media.



Watch the full interview below:



