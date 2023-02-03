2
Menu
Entertainment

Plus-size women talk about sex on new episode of Moans & Cuddles

Video Archive
Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paula Amma Broni kicks off the new season of Moans & Cuddles with one of the hottest conversations.

In this episode, two plus-size women, Qita More and Regina Etornam Agbenyo, seek to clear up the misconceptions surrounding loving and making love with heavily-endowed women.

This educational edition will provide tips to women on how to make sex more pleasurable, with a focus on hygiene as well as sex positions that work best for plus-size women.

Catch all the fun and wild revelations on Tuesday, February 7 on GhanaWeb TV as we premiere the first show for the year 2023.

Watch the promo of Moans & Cuddles below:



OPD/BOOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: