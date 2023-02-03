Plus-size women talk about sex on new episode of Moans & Cuddles

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Paula Amma Broni kicks off the new season of Moans & Cuddles with one of the hottest conversations.
In this episode, two plus-size women, Qita More and Regina Etornam Agbenyo, seek to clear up the misconceptions surrounding loving and making love with heavily-endowed women.
This educational edition will provide tips to women on how to make sex more pleasurable, with a focus on hygiene as well as sex positions that work best for plus-size women.
Catch all the fun and wild revelations on Tuesday, February 7 on GhanaWeb TV as we premiere the first show for the year 2023.
Watch the promo of Moans & Cuddles below:
