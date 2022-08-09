Poison Ivy: Big Ivy delivers bars devoid of insults in clap-back to Mummy Dalarz

Days after Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz used unprinted words on Big Ivy, Ghana's latest rap sensation, the latter has released a piece of well-structured rap music with great visuals to reclaim her title.

Big Ivy is back again with yet another clap back at Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz in her track titled 'Poison Ivy'.



The song released on August 8 has gone viral on Twitter with tweeps shouting out to the Ghanaian mum who became popular with her Mother's Day rap freestyle.



According to music lovers, Big Ivy delivered an exceptional flow with punchlines compared to her Nigerian counterpart who rained insults on her in the ongoing friendly rap battle.



"Clean rap, clean delivery. No body shaming, No insults. Pure clean entertainment. Big ups Big Ivy," Icon Acquah wrote in reaction to the new tune.



Another Esther Layade said: "The fact that Big Ivy didn't reply to Mama Dolarz insults shows the highest level of maturity and I admire her for that. I just dey for middle in this battle. This is what happens when you are half Nigerian and half Ghanaian. Shoutout to both countries tho."

Both rappers, believed to be in their 50s, in the last few weeks have been battling it out for the best African mum rap title with the release of diss songs.



Check out the video of 'Ivy Poison' below:









Battle won hands down, Mama Naira ain't coming back anytime soon... Big Ivy ???????? is here to stay#PoisonIvy pic.twitter.com/mUy7GWlsDC — Emkay Jnr Sarkcess❄️???? (@emkay_jnr) August 9, 2022

Little did i know Big Ivy will cause destructions......Here we go!#PoisonIvy — What_if? (@Appiah1166) August 9, 2022