Pokello is taking good care of our son; I would’ve been under pressure if she wasn’t – Elikem

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumorzdie, has applauded his ex-wife, Pokello Nare, for taking very good care of their son.

Elikem and Pokello got married in 2016 and divorced after two years due to irreconcilable circumstances.



At the time of their divorce, they had just given birth to their son, Tristan, with whom Pokello flew back to her home country, Zimbabwe.



Elikem and Pokello have since been co-parenting and bonding over their son.



However, touching on their state of relationship, particularly with his son, Elikem said he is in constant communication with the boy.



In an interview with GhanaWebTV’s Talkertainment, Elikem lauded Pokello for doing an amazing job, while establishing that they are in a better place financially and in every other aspect.



He said for that matter, he isn’t under any pressure to foot their son’s bills, adding that he can focus and channel the resources into other things.

“Pokello is flexing small but it’s all good. We communicate about the boy and I am trying to get him into piano lessons. But for some reasons I am not getting through her too much to get the boy lessons. However, our communication is smooth.



"I am supposed to be sending some money every month but I think that they are in a better space now. Not to think that they are okay without me sending it though but I think that they are doing okay.



"I can also focus here and rather channel the energy into visiting the boy a lot. I want to see him twice a year or maybe once a year or travel him down with whoever can come with him and set him up.



“She is doing an amazing job with the boy and I always applaud her for it. Because if she isn’t taking care of him the way she is, it will put a lot of pressure on me. I really really do appreciate Pokello for looking out for me and our son.



"The last time I was in South Africa, I flew him in with Pokello’s personal assistant and we spent a whole week together. We did ziplining, balling, and so on. I love my boy. He is my first child and he broke the line for me with unconditional love," He told Talkertainment host Elsie Lamar.









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



EB/AW