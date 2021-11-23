Police can track down devices used in leaking sex tape - Lawyer Abdulai

Blackmails warned against circulating sex tapes

Public told police is capable of tracing blackmailers



Lecturer condemns circulation of nude photos, videos



A lawyer and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Justice Abdulai, has cautioned blackmails against the publication of sex tapes and nude photos of individuals.



Speaking on Moans&Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, the lawyer, noted that laws have been implemented to deal with individuals who circulate or leak the nudes of others.



"If you put somebody's sex tape online, it goes against our criminal law... we have a new Cyber Security Act. Luckily for us, our Criminal Code Laws forbids the publication of nudity and other things. If it is offensive with the intention to blackmail a person for whatever reason, it gets worst depending on the purpose for which these materials were put out there for public consumption," he said.

He added that the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service can trace and track down a device behind the circulation of a sex tape.



"The safest thing to do when this happens is to contact your network provider and the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service so we can take immediate steps to not only trace the phone but find a way of disabling it. However, when the material gets online...much as the harm has been caused, it is even easier for the Police to trace down the IP address almost to the bottom of a particular gadget or laptop. We can easily find the person much easier in that regard," he added.



In this episode of Moans&Cuddles, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and guests, actress, Cecilia Anno-Barnieh and sex educationist, Cosmos discuss the good, bad and ugly side of sending nudes to a partner.



Watch the video below:



