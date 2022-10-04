Police halt Wendy Shay’s show in Belgium

Wendy Shay's show raided by police

Ghanaian secular artiste, Wendy Shay, has disclosed that she was stopped by the Belgium Police Force from performing at the Ghana Culture Festival on October 3, 2022.

According to an Instagram post she shared, the show wasn't a total flop, promising she will make it worth their while next year.



“The police stopped the show in Belgium, but we still had some fun @ghanaculturefest. Next year will be massive!” she shared.



In a video that came with the posts, Wendy was captured giving her fans a freestyle to some of her popular songs.



The cheerful group shouted and sang along to her tunes, looking all gingered and filled with so much energy as Wendy swayed and moved her body to the rhythms of her songs.



She performed donning an all-black two-piece outfit and ankle boots.



This comes after Wendy, on September 17, 2022, released a song titled "Survivor".

The tune had strong language and fierce visuals, which many netizens frowned on.



According to Wendy, she composed the songs because while she was chasing her passion, her best friend was chasing her man, adding that the two are now in a relationship.



Due to this, the singer has translated her frustration into her new song #Warning.



In a caption that came along with the release of the song, Wendy Shay wrote on her Instagram Page, ”It’s hard for hardworking women to get genuine love.



"Whiles, I was on the road chasing my passion, my so-called best friend was also chasing my man, and now they are together. So ShayGang excuses me for my language, this song is very personal. #WARNING.”





