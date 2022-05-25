Politicians are the real fraud boys! - Efia Odo livid over perennial floods

Efia Odo

Media personality Efia Odo has lambasted government over recent floods that ravaged parts of the country.



She posted a series of tweets lamenting the havoc that recent rains have wreaked.



"We will complain about the damages today and then forget about it tomorrow. What extent are Ghanaians willing to go to demand the change we need. For once, let’s unite and seek answers and solutions for the future of Ghana or else…." one of her tweets read.

In another tweet, she stressed the fact that there was money in the system but that it was being siphoned by the political class.



"There’s money in the system, it’s shared amongst politicians. They’re the real fraud boys!" she lamented.





Tuesday morning in Accra was a wreck – in summary. Various parts of the capital of Ghana were left in ruins after heavy rains poured from the evening of Monday, May 23, 2022 to about the early hours of Tuesday morning.



As usual, parts of the capital were flooded after just a few hours of rain on Monday evening and videos of cars submerged in water, kiosks floating atop flood waters, roads flooded had taken over social media platforms.



After over 7 hours of rains, one would be lucky to have woken up to a house without flooded rooms, a shop with its content still intact, an office without water in its compound, a market stall without ruined goods and or a road covered by floods if driving or in a vehicle.



All over, there were signs of destruction, from trees being uprooted to cars being crashed, tarred roads being destroyed, and wooden structures being carried away.



The floods led to heavy vehicular traffic in some parts of Accra.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have urged all particularly parents to be very cautious about movements after the rains as many parts of the country are flooded.



In a statement, they cautioned parents to look out for the safety of their children.



