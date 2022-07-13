Politicians are very wicked and insensitive – Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife legend, Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife legend, George Kwabena Adu, also known as Kwabena Kwabena in the music industry, has declared that he will no longer support any political party.

Kwabena Kwabena, who has supported the New Patriotic Party since 2008 and has written campaign songs for Nana Akufo-Addo, appears dissatisfied with the conduct of politicians.



Kwabena claimed in an interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall that he had come to see how cruel and callous politicians are.



“Pick someone who claims is serving the country and look at their benefits. We [the country] even pay their DStv bills for them. Such a poor country!”

“Count the number of ministers we have; count the number of government officials we have. They don’t buy fuel. They are very insensitive. And go and check their salaries. They are paid even more than every civil servant. They are very wicked people. Per my research, they are heartless people,” he said.



The ‘Asor’ hitmaker said that according to his findings, these politicians are profiting at the expense of the constituents they are entrusted to represent.



“No president in Ghana is responsible for our problems. It’s our constitution and the two parties that have led us in the past 30 years,” he told Mike 2.