0
Menu
Entertainment

Politics is a calling – John Dumelo reveals

John Dumelo121 John Dumelo, Actor and Politician

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Renowned actor and philanthropist, John Dumelo, has revealed that to participate in politics one needs to be called into it.

“Politics is a calling, you have to be called before you can venture. it has a lot of demands and it is an experience no one gives you,” he said.

The actor who switched interests to politics made these revelations in an interview with Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show.

Speaking to his traits after being ‘ordained’ into politics, John mentioned how thoughtful he is about people and things he believes will make the country progress.

“I think about the people, Ghana, and what to do to make the people feel better”, he said.

The politician further revealed that he had no regrets in contesting on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)and spending so much money on his political campaign even though he lost.

John Dumelo on the 19th of July 2019, picked up a nomination form to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate. On August 24, 2019, he won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 General Elections.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dual citizenship is not the case against Assin North MP – Kwaku Azar
Supreme Court Justices rebuke Tsatsu Tsikata
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport