3
Menu
Entertainment

Polygamy is overrated – Sex Coach

Nkomode Hemaa 708x382 1 708x375 Sex Coach and entrepreneur, Nkomode Hemaaa

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Sex Coach and Entrepreneur, Nkomode Hemaaa, has emphatically stated that no man can love two women at the same time.

According to her, she does not believe in that concept and is skeptical that anything like that can work with her.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on etv Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen show, she said, “Love is when you’re happy with someone and you always want to be around the person every time. Everything men want can be found in one woman, so it’s not possible for a man to love two women at a time”.

She emphasized that, even if he claims to have love for two, the love he has for one will be greater than the other.

“Although they might have some features and capabilities in common, the love a man has for one will always be more than the other; it can never be the same,” she mentioned.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again