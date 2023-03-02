Polygamy is overrated – Sex Coach

Sex Coach and entrepreneur, Nkomode Hemaaa

Sex Coach and Entrepreneur, Nkomode Hemaaa, has emphatically stated that no man can love two women at the same time.

According to her, she does not believe in that concept and is skeptical that anything like that can work with her.



Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on etv Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen show, she said, “Love is when you’re happy with someone and you always want to be around the person every time. Everything men want can be found in one woman, so it’s not possible for a man to love two women at a time”.

She emphasized that, even if he claims to have love for two, the love he has for one will be greater than the other.



“Although they might have some features and capabilities in common, the love a man has for one will always be more than the other; it can never be the same,” she mentioned.