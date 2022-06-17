2
Menu
Entertainment

Ponobiom is 'Solomon': Check out the real names of these 'hardcore' rappers

Hardcore Gh Rappers 22 Ghanaian rappers

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian music industry over the years has had some popular rappers who have a record of producing good music earning them the tag of the best of the best.

These musicians have unique identities ranging from name to appearance to style and even how they conduct themselves off the stage.

Stories of how they obtained their stage names have been told. Some have rebranded, ditched their stage names, and opted for another with explanations.

Interestingly, some of these hardcore artistes hid their real names aka 'government names' in the cupboard.

The truth is some of these rappers who love using vulgar words in their songs bear Christain names. Just maybe, their parents wanted them to become preachers of God's gospel but they ended up on the 'streets'.

Check out the real names of these Ghanaian rappers:

Eno Barony - Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom



Ponobiom - Solomon Adu Antwi



Kwaw Kese - Emmanuel Kofi Botwe



Cabum - Frank Kwame Gyasi-Frimpong



M.anifest - Kwame Ametepee Tsikata



Pappy Kojo - Jason Gaisie



Sarkodie - Michael Owusu Addo



Medikal - Samuel Adu Frimpong



Teephlow -Lukeman Ekow Baidoo



EL - Elom Adablah



Guru - Maradona Yeboah Adjei

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede