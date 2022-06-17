Ponobiom is 'Solomon': Check out the real names of these 'hardcore' rappers

Ghanaian rappers

The Ghanaian music industry over the years has had some popular rappers who have a record of producing good music earning them the tag of the best of the best.

These musicians have unique identities ranging from name to appearance to style and even how they conduct themselves off the stage.



Stories of how they obtained their stage names have been told. Some have rebranded, ditched their stage names, and opted for another with explanations.



Interestingly, some of these hardcore artistes hid their real names aka 'government names' in the cupboard.



The truth is some of these rappers who love using vulgar words in their songs bear Christain names. Just maybe, their parents wanted them to become preachers of God's gospel but they ended up on the 'streets'.



Check out the real names of these Ghanaian rappers:



Eno Barony - Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom





Ponobiom - Solomon Adu Antwi







Kwaw Kese - Emmanuel Kofi Botwe







Cabum - Frank Kwame Gyasi-Frimpong





M.anifest - Kwame Ametepee Tsikata







Pappy Kojo - Jason Gaisie







Sarkodie - Michael Owusu Addo





Medikal - Samuel Adu Frimpong







Teephlow -Lukeman Ekow Baidoo







EL - Elom Adablah





Guru - Maradona Yeboah Adjei



