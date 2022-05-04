'Poor enemies!' - The inscription on a taxi that caught Zanetor Rawlings' eyes

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Zanetor Rawlings speaks on God's plan for her life

A taxi driver's inscription catches the eye of Ghanaian MP



Funny inscription of Commercial drivers



A Ghanaian taxi driver, on Wednesday morning, caught the attention of the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, with his car inscription.



The MP, couldn't help but take a shot of the driver's message that read 'Poor enemies'.



It was obvious that she could relate to the writings after revealing that her enemies, have no idea about God's special plans for her.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on May 3, she wrote: "This taxi made me smile. Yup! “Poor enemies” If my enemies only knew what God had planned!!! Ghana my beloved Motherland! #ThisIsGhana."

It has become a tradition for commercial drivers in the country to display bold messages on their vehicles.



It sometimes comes in the form of a Bible quote, motivational message, funny inscription or a special message to a loved one or an enemy.



Check out the tweet below:



