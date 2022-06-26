Poor people in Ghana show off the most – Don Little

Actor, Don Little

Don Little cites the difference between the poor and the rich in Ghana

Jackie Appiah acquires a plush mansion



Don Little praises Jackie Appiah for her modesty



Actor, Don Little has argued that rich people in Ghana tend to be modest while the poor on the contrary love to live in extravaganza.



According to him, while the rich in Ghana tend to be focused on making more money, the poor always love to show off.



“I am in Ghana so I can only speak of Ghana. We the poor people in this country like to show off a lot. If a poor man in Ghana gets a small car, they will want to be seen everywhere with all the speed at which they drive and the loud music they play. But for the rich who drive the Range Rovers and Land Cruisers, you won’t even hear when they are coming. Their music is on the low because they are planning for their next business, how to make more money,” he said on Oman Channel’s Judgement Day programme.

Don Little was addressing the reactions that have met the unveiling of female actress, Jackie Appiah’s plush East Legon mansion which has got tongues wagging on social media.



Some have sought to question the ability of the actress to put up such a big mansion.



But according to Don Little, Jackie is rich enough to afford the mansion.



He noted that the actress is a rich person who has nothing to prove to anyone.



“This woman is humble and respectful. I think she has received proper home training. Upon all her success have you heard her speak anyhow before? Shatta Wale came out to make a lot of unsubstantiated claims about her. But you never heard her respond. She is thinking rich and progressive and that is how every human should be,” he said.

He added, “I wish all the slay queens in Ghana will learn from her. You can’t take anything from her."



