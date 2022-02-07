Popcaan endorses King Maaga, asks youth to listen to his music

Singer, King Maaga

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Ghana’s fastest rising afrobeat artiste, King Maaga, has released a song titled 'Maybe' in which he mimics music stars Popcaan, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

In a post shared by blogger, Ghhyper on Instagram, Popcaan has commented and endorsed King Maaga’s talent and has advised the youth to listen to his music.



The song 'Maybe' which was leaked on various platforms today made the Twitter trend as more people listened and shared their reactions to it.



Born Felix Quaye-Larbi, King Maaga is an authentic and versatile artist who uses unique rhythm to create appealing sounds to the young and young at heart.



His craft impinges on inspirational melodies and message which is not genre-restricted.



Started music from SDA church and high school, Asamankese Senior High. He eventually made it to MTN Hitmaker 2016, where he went to the finals and came second with Kuami Eugene as 3rd and Kurl Songx as the winner.



King Maaga is popularly known in Ghana as F9, which was his stage name when he participated in the biggest music reality show ‘MTN Hitmaker’. He was 1st Runner UP.

King Maaga will have an EP and Album release in the next 9 months. Enlisted songs feature Stoneboy, King Promise, Black Sheriff, Kelvynboy, Mr Drew, Fameye and Krymi.



He has already been featured on songs with Kuami Eugene, Guru NKZ, Krymi, Yaw Berk and Kofi Mole. King Maaga is signed to A-STAR Records.



Check out the post below







