Popular Nigerian actor, Mr. Ibu hospitalized again

Nigerian actor, John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu

'My husband keeps falling ill on our wedding anniversary’ - Mr. Ibu’s wife cries out

Mr. Ibu’s wife shares a disheartening post online



Nigerian actor battling unknown illness



Wife of Nollywood actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has disclosed that her husband has been admitted to the hospital again.



Describing it as a situation that is fast becoming a trend, Mrs. Stella Okafor said this is the second time her husband has been rushed to the hospital on their wedding anniversary.



“Hello, my beautiful people, by this time last year, 25th May my wedding anniversary, my husband was admitted to the hospital today again 25th May he is in the hospital, but I give God all the glory happy wedding anniversary to us @realmribu1 I can’t kill myself is well,” Mrs. Okafor wrote in an Instagram post that has currently been deleted.

Prior to this development, Mr. Ibu was on a long hospital admission at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Abuja and this sparked rumours that the actor had given up the ghost.



After dispelling the said claims and later discharged from the hospital, Mr. Ibu in an interview with Nigeria’s Premium Times in March 2022, alleged that his ‘Village People’ tried to kill him twice through poison.



The Nigerian comic actor explained how he battled what he described as an unknown ailment for a long period.



“it’s a long story because the sickness didn’t start today, all these while we’ve been running around, going from here to there, from one diagnosis to another, mentioned different names of sicknesses, I was even tired of the results, how could all these aliments be in one person’s body,” he earlier stated.