Popular Nigerian actor ‘murders’ Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Bue Kwan’

Kwabena Kwabena gains popularity in Nigeria

Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Bue Kwan’ featured on popular Nigerian comedy news channel



IGP Dampare praised by Nigerians



At the near end of one of the editions of ‘Pararan Mock News’, the presenter sang his own rendition of Kwabena Kwabena’s popular hit song, ‘Bue kwan’.



In a bid to narrate his own version of how Shatta Wale’s recent arrest unfolded, Pararan who doubles as an actor said the IGP was listening to ‘Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘bue kwan’ before ordering for his arrest.



The popular Nigerian media personality sang his rendition of ‘Bue kwan’ while fumbling with the Ghanaian Akan language.

“Ghana's IGP was drinking Alomo, Herb Afrik, Joy Daddy and Madingo mixed together whiles listening to this particular Ghanaian gospel song. As he sang and sipped on this cocktail, he received the call informing him of Shatta Wale’s fake gun attack and immediately ordered for his arrest,” He stated while singing.



The Nigerian comedy news channel also emphasized how the IGP's strict measures have somewhat instilled fear and orderliness in many Ghanaians, especially celebrities.



“The most active IGP in the world especially from West Africa is from Ghana. In a short period since he assumed office, the man has caused heart attacks for a lot of Ghanaians. He arrested a prophet who prophesied about Shatta Wale and it never came to pass. Shatta Wale.” The Pararan News show host stated.



