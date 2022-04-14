Popular Nigerian celebrities who quit their marriages over domestic violence

These celebrities have quit their marriages over domestic abuse

Cases of domestic violence in Nigeria have over the last few years seen an upsurge.

While some victims cry out and often end the relationships, some choose to be silent on the matter, and then, choose to stick to the union till the end.



According to reports, it is estimated that approximately one in every three women suffers domestic violence, especially in marriages.



Recently, the death of popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu sparked controversy on social media.



It was reported that her husband Mr. Peter Nwachukwu had on several occasions assaulted the singer. The last of which led to her death.



In line with this, we throw the spotlight on popular Nigerian celebrities who quit their marriage due to domestic violence.



.1.Mercy Aigbe





Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe quit her last marriage with Lanre Gentry on the grounds of domestic violence.



In a messy separation, the actress shared with the world, via her social media accounts, videos and pictures of her bruised body. In several posts, she claimed that the bodily harm was done to her by her then-husband, Lanre Gentry.



The actress has since found love for the third time and is currently married to Adeoti Kazim.



2. Tiwa Savage





Based on some revelations by the superstar songstress, she was being hit at home by her manager turned ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, also known as Tee Billz.



The actress, in an interview, shortly after she parted ways with Tee Billz, said that while she brought joy to the faces of her friends and fans through her craft, she got bruised eyes and swollen lips as she was at some point in the marriage beaten by Tee Billz.



Savage also disclosed that Tee Billz had been hitting her before and after their marriage.



3. Daddy Freeze







Popular On-Air Personality turned actor, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has also claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

The OAP shared pictures through his social media account of scars he got from his ex-wife whom he said was in a habit of assaulting him while they were together.



Daddy Freeze has found love again and is currently married to Benedicta Elechi.



4. Monalisa Chinda







Another popular figure who has opened up about being a victim of domestic violence is the delectable actress, Monalisa Chinda.



In 2014, the actress opened up about domestic violence from her first marriage to Dejo Richard.

The actress and Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria is happily married to Victor Tonye Coker.



5. Tonto Dikeh







Tonto Dikeh, also voiced out about being a victim of domestic violence.



According to her, her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill, physically assaulted her on numerous occasions in their marriage.



Speaking on what she faced during her previous marriage in an interview, Dikeh opened up, claiming that her then-husband battered her several times during their union.