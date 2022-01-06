Popular Nigerian media extols IGP Dampare, describes him as a ‘No nonsense’ man

IGP Dampare praised by Nigerians

IGP Dampare gains popularity in Nigeria



Nigerian media chides Ghanain celebrities over ‘Indiscipline’



The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has been described as the most active current IGP in the world by a Nigerian comedy news channel, 'Pararan Mock News'.



Eulogizing the sitting IGP, the popular Nigerian media emphasized how the IGP’s strict measures have somewhat instilled fear and orderliness in many Ghanaians.



Touching on some of his proactive structures, the news channel recounted how few months after assumption of office, Mr. Dampare without hesitation influenced the arrest of Shatta Wale and a popular pastor 'Jesus Ahuofe' for some misconducts relating to false prophecies.



“The most active IGP in the world especially from West Africa is from Ghana. In a short period since he assumed office, the man has caused heart attack for a lot of Ghanaians. He arrested a prophet who prophesied about Shatta Wale and it never came to pass. Shatta Wale.” The Pararan News show host stated.

“Ghana music industry has dwindled due to its lack of seriousness so they deserve this kind of IGP. The entire Ghanaian entertainment industry is falling apart because of indiscipline. Especially on the part of celebrities and the media,” he added.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has received several praises and admirations from Ghanaians since he assumed office.



He is arguably the ‘most feared’ IGP in Ghana currently.



Watch the video below



