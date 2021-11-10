Popular South Africa magazine eulogizes Ghanaian performer

Perfomer, Esi Essilfie

In an exclusive interview conducted by GQ Magazine with Ghanaian performer, Esi Essilfie, was nothing short of praises for the popular performer.



Esi Essilfie was introduced by the magazine as a singer who shines and her creative output positioning her as the leader of her generation of Ghanaian multi-hyphenates.



“Maame Esi Essilfie shines as a singer, songwriter, performer, voice-over artist, and all-around creative. Known as Essilfie, the artist's creative output is positioning her as a leader of her generation of Ghanaian multi-hyphenates,” they wrote.





According to the South Africa based magazine, the performer's life started in the entertainment industry in 2018 - posting covers of songs online during her second year at the University of Ghana, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and a year later released her debut single “Gye Wani.”



The singer who has since released a string of singles has proven her prowess as a vocalist and songwriter.



Essilfie's list of singers she noted to admire features names like Sade, Erykah Badu, Asa, Sabrino Claudio, Snoh Aalegra, and Jill Scott. Her diverse taste in music, she maintained was nurtured by her parents who had a wide-ranging musical palette, from Highlife to country to funk and reggae.



Audiences at events including Black Star Film Festival, Social Media Week, and her headlining Essilfie Live Acoustics on The Beach, have experienced musical heaven with her impressive stage performances, GQ shared.



Essilfie is a 2021 alumna of Black Girls Glow – a Ghana-based non-governmental organization that promotes collaborations among women artists and explores ways that art can build community.



