Popular businessman breaks silence after baby mama’s showdown at the airport

Smashwan, a popular Ghanaian socialite cum businessman, whose baby mama stormed the Kotoka International Airport to attack him and his new girlfriend has shared his side of the story.

One of the many reasons his baby mama, Ayisha, shared for putting up such conduct was that Smashwan had failed to provide upkeep money for their child, in a period of about four months.



However, Smahshwan who has since remained silent since the scuffle at the airport has taken to Snapchat to debunk the above claims.



The Smash Sneakers CEO has shared details of their chat in which receipts of the recent funds he wired to his baby mama and some items purchased for the baby were dated October 16, 2023.



This update has drawn reactions from netizens including his baby mama, who has countered the claims with screenshots of chats where they have had a series of back and forth over hospital bills, and other essentials for the baby.



That’s not all, she also raised allegations of assault and emotional abuse, among others.

Background



Ayisha, the baby mama of popular socialite cum businessman, Smashwan, stormed the Kotoka International Airport to attack him and his girlfriend who were preparing to board a plane to South Africa for vacation.



In a viral video, the lady, upon receiving a hint that her daughter’s father was traveling, stormed the airport with their baby to demand arrears of upkeep money from the man.



According to the aggrieved baby mama, Smashwan has abandoned their baby for about four months without providing any form of upkeep.



All efforts by the security personnel at the airport to salvage the situation proved futile, as the baby mama was bent on either preventing them from traveling or receiving some money from the man.

After a fruitless expedition at the airport, Swashwan’s baby mama also stormed his sneakers shop to ‘harvest’ all the items in there.







EB/NOQ