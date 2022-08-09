0
Menu
Entertainment

Popular movie director Biyi Bandele is dead

Biyi Bandele Biyi Bandele

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian novelist, playwright and director of Half of a Yellow Sun and co-director of Blood Sisters, Biyi Bandele is dead.

This was made known in a statement released via his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele late Monday.

The statement read, “As Biyi’s Daughter, I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele.”

Praising her dad, Temi said, “Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.”

“We wish everyone to please respect the privacy of hs family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification