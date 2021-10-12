Popular musicians come to me for hit songs – Kwaku Bonsam

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has revealed that many top Ghanaian musicians visit his shrine to seek help to enable them to have hit songs.

He spoke in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on the Monday edition of Okay FM's “Best Entertainment” show monitored by sammykaymedia.com.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam was about mentioning names of the musicians who have ever been to his shrine to seek help, but for the interjection of Rev. Kumchacha who was also a guest on the show.



Kwaku Bonsam said many musicians add spiritual backing to their musical craft.

