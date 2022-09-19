2
Popular radio presenter Mmrantiehene has died

Mmrantiehene 750x430.jpeg Mmrantiehene Yeboah Afari

Mmrantiehene Yeboah Afari, a popular media personality, has died.

The veteran who until his passing was a broadcaster with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, is reported to have died on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Although information about what led to his unfortunate demise is scanty, reports say he was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi but was pronounced dead.

Mmrantiehene Yeboah Afari was a popular and revered figure who worked with some notable radio stations as a host of talk shows, mostly in the evenings.

He was a former employee of OTEC FM, New Mercury and Fox FM.

According to some of his listeners, he was on air on Friday, September 16, 2022, and hence were shocked by news of his demise.

