Popular songs of the late Highlife legend Nana Nsiah Piesie

Nana Nsiah Piesie 2.png The late Highlife legend Nana Nsiah Piesie

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife singer dies in road crash

Nana Nsiah Piesie reported dead by his family

Ghanaians mourn 'Police Abaa' hitmaker

The family of highlife singer, Nana Nsiah Piesie, have confirmed his death which occurred through a road accident on the Pokuase stretch on Monday, April 4, 2022.

News of the passing of Piesie, famed for his hit single 'Police Abaa' came as a shock to music lovers with many describing him as one of Ghana's best songwriters who toured the world with his music back in the day.

The former member of the Osei Kofi's Beats Band led by the late Nana Ampadu was based abroad but travelled to Ghana for a short stay where he met his untimely death.

Tons of tributes have poured in from his fans across social media.

As we mourn and celebrate the life and achievement of Nana Nsiah Piesie, GhanaWeb has compiled some popular songs from the fallen highlife legend.

Check out the songs below:

Police Abaa



Odo Do Me

Me Nwe Aboo



Anigina Be Ku Me

Wote Puupuu A Wobi Di



Ko Wu

