Popularity of ‘Cobra’ should be ‘a lesson’ to media personalities, great encouragement to struggling artistes – Preko Dankwa

Media executive and entertainment journalist Kojo Preko Dankwa

Convener of the Federation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) Kojo Preko Dankwa has said the success of the Cobra song by Obaapa Gladys “is a lesson” for both media personalities and artistes who are, perhaps, struggling.

The media personality highlighted the importance of giving a chance to new acts and to struggling music makers, he asked them to exercise patience as they work hard, knowing that they will be noticed in due time.



On his Kessben Entertainment show on Accra-based Kessben FM, Preko gave Gladys her very first media interview when the song was programmed by acclaimed record producer Fred Kyei Mensah, Fredyma.



He revealed this to sit-in host Prince Benjamin (PB) on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital, Saturday, October 7, 2023.



Preko confessed that he initially had his doubts about the Cobra song upon hearing it but he focused “on the content” instead of the singer’s talent or lack thereof.



He recalled playing the song twice, as he paid particular attention to the lyrics and message.



“It was an afternoon just like this,” he noted. “And I also asked her why she was likening humans to cobras.”

The Kessben Media talent said Obaapa Gladys’ response was unimpressive “because she was not used to the radio. That was the first time she was on a radio interview”.



Given that and considering how well the song is doing now, “I’m so proud,” Preko remarked.



“Initially, when I heard everybody talking about a cobra song, I didn’t know what was going on. When I had a look, I realised it was the woman Uncle Fredyma asked me to interview. Even then, I asked myself what was so unique about the song that after all this time, it is gone viral today?” the entertainment journalist said.



He likened the spontaneous success of Cobra to Chocho Mucho by Bless.



“I think it’s just a matter of time,” Preko noted, stressing: “It’s a lesson for all of us.”



He encouraged artistes to work hard and not “rush” because “somebody somewhere is watching, and in due time, the right circumstances will lead to the desired outcome”.

He buttressed his point by underlining how unusual it is that Gladys had no promotional budget for her song but is enjoying heavy publicity on both traditional and social media.



Preko expressed his “happiness and joy,” for being part of Obaapa Gladys’ story.



“If I had declined interviewing her, I’d be here feeling guilty,” he said.



However, admitting that “aesthetically, the song is impressive” given Obaapa’s inexperience, he quickly added: “It’s beauty is in its message.”