Portable and Shatta Wale: Three striking similarities both artistes share

Portable and Shatta Wale are said to posses some similar traits

Fast-rising musician, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable became an internet sensation after the release of his hit song "Zazuu Zeh" which featured Poco lee and Olamide.

Since the success of the song, the singer has been in the news for controversial reasons. His recent controversial action was ordering some fans to beat up a young man in Ogun State.



While his behavior has been seen by many as a way of solidifying his street credibility, others have attributed it to the use of hard drugs.



The recent behavior and actions of Portable can be compared to that of Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr popularly known as Shatta Wale.



Shatta Wale is widely known for his loud character and his ability to speak publicly about issues that affect him or the industry.



The singer is known for his rants on social media when he is displeased about something.



Apart from their controversial and loud nature, Portable and Shatta Wale seem to have a few things in common.

Below are similarities shared by both acts:



1. Social media rants



The two singers are popularly known for publicly expressing their opinions and views on social media.



They are known for taking to their social media platforms to rant or complain about situations that do not favor them.



The two often rant about situations or called out people they disagree with, however, that is something the industry has become accustomed to.



2. Energetic performance

The two singers are known for their energetic performances on stage.



Despite the controversial tag, fans always have their money's worth when both singers are performing. They perform with a lot of energy and strength that always leaves the audience excited.



3. Style of fashion



One can say Portable and Shatta wale also have the same kind of fashion style. Both men fancy the colored hairdo and chains on their neck - not forgetting that they like to be shirtless most of the time.