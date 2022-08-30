1
Portia Wekia sleeps over but we’re not dating - Wesley Kesse

Wesley And Portia Portia Wekia with Wesley Kesse

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Tiktok star, Wesley Kesse has debunked rumours he is in an amorous relationship with Portia Wekia who was the 2nd runner-up in the 2018 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show.

The duo, both social media influencers, have been spotted at events and in videos having good moments, triggering speculations they are into each other.

But speaking on The Delay Show, Wesley Kesse said the reports are false; rather, what existed was pure friendship and respect for each other.

“She’s my special friend. She’s a special girl to me,” he remarked while responding in the affirmative that he likes her.

“Who doesn’t like her? A lady with such a stature… I love her.”

According to Wesley, they are very close friends to the extent that Portia Wekia could spend the night at his end.

He did not rule out the chances of the two becoming a couple.

He said: “It’s possible. Anything can happen. As you become friends, you actually grow extra love for a friend and you realise you were meant to be together.”

Meanwhile, Wesley has also denied gay allegations against him.

Answering why he thinks people have formed that perception about him, Wesley said “probably because I do most of my content in female stuff. My star is too big so people need to talk about me.”

He did not agree with the notion that being surrounded by too many gay friends had fanned into flame the speculations.

“How did they know that [most of my friends are gays]? It’s untrue I’ve surrounded myself with gays,” Wesley remarked as he denied being bisexual as well.



