Pose for Africa model Delali sells Ghana in Dubai

Pose For Africa season 1 silver model Delali Agor has lifted the flag of Ghana aloft far away in Dubai, featuring on the prestigious Emirate Fashion Week show at Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

The 28-year-old, spotting a clean shave walked for key international designers like DL DRESS, Aliya_tuman_alelier and Zagarro in the well-organized event that drew over 100 participants.



She said after the show “I am extremely excited about everything if you will ask me, I must admit everything was on point –organization and everything.



“I am glad I made my country, Ghana very proud, my confidence level was up there and it really affected my delivery, it really endeared me to the audience. The expressions on their faces tell it all.



“I must also thank the organizers of Pose For Africa in Ghana, Askof Productions for this huge platform, the exposure is mind-blowing.”



Pose For Africa is an all-female model pictorial, runway and interactive competition reality show to empower the younger generation with the ambition of becoming the next big thing in the modelling industry in Africa.

The Emirates Fashion Week is distinguished by its huge energy, spectacular showcase, polished choreography as well as modernity, and creativity.







Meanwhile, plans are far advanced for Season II of the Pose For Africa show scheduled for next year.







She was accompanied by Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, CEO, Askof Productions.