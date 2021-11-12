Possibly never use your phones again! - Kwesi Ernest advises Shatta Wale

• Why was Shatta Wale’s phones seized for a long period? Kwesi Ernest queries

Popular entertainment pundit, Kwesi Ernest has cautioned dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale against the usage of his mobile phone which was recently released to him by the police.



Stating his reasons, Kwesi Ernest said there is a likelihood that the police either planted a tracker or cloned his phone before handing it over to him.



It can be recalled that the Accra Circuit Court on November 9, 2021, directed the prosecution to release Shatta’s phones which was seized for over two weeks.



Justice Emmanuel Essandoh who presided over the court proceedings said Shatta Wale who is currently facing charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

But Kwesi Ernest during a discussion on Peace FM issued these words of advice to Shatta Wale;



“If the police seize someone’s phone and keep it for two weeks and brings it back, I won’t advise the person to even use it anymore. In this case I won’t advice Shatta Wale to continue using his phone. You never know what kind of things have been planted on the phone. The phone could be cloned.”



“In as much as he is happy that he phone has been given to him, I’ll advice Shatta and Medikal’s management that the phone should be kept somewhere far away. For a police officer to be interested in collecting someone’s phone and keeping it for this long, we know what the phone could be subjected to,” He added.



