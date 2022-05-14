Posting nude pictures on social media can destroy your future—Students warned

File photo

Source: GNA

A legal practitioner has warned female senior high school (SHS) students to be wary of posting their nude pictures on social media.

“It is important to note that one’s image and career development could be destroyed forever by engaging in such an indecent practice,” Mrs Marie-Louise Simons, the legal practitioner, cautioned.



Exposing one’s nudity to the public, for whatever reason, was shameful and demeaning to womanhood, she said.



Mrs Simons, addressing students of the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School at an orientation forum at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, advised them not to be blinded by peer pressure or any other consideration to engage in such acts.



The programme was organised by the Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls Association (YAOGA), which offered the members the opportunity to inspire the students to strive for excellence in their career development.



It was meant to sensitize the students to embrace good attitudes and moral behaviours critical to defining their future successes in life.

They were provided career guidance and counselling services on the challenges and prospects associated with their career development.



Mrs Simons asked them to keep to the ideals of the school to help maintain its enviable reputation.



They should also demonstrate discipline, courtesy and responsibility in their academic endeavours as they aspired to be women of substance worthy to spearhead the society’s growth, she said.



“The sky must be your limit,” she said, and entreated the students to take a cue from some of the old students, who had defied the odds as women to establish strong presence in varied fields of endeavour.



Ms Felicia Amankwah, a Senior Assistant Registrar at the Quality Assurance and Planning Office, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, took the students through the various programmes and courses at the university and their job prospects.

She urged them to be guided by their strengths and interests when taking up programmes at the universities as that could define who they became in future.



Ms Amankwah inspired the students not to shun the sciences because programmes relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) were no longer considered as male-dominated fields.



Ms Akua Konadu Kankam, the President of the Kumasi Chapter of YAOGA, asked the students to be conscious of their potentials and strive to work assiduously in harnessing their God-given talents.



She said the Association would continue to engage the students to build their self-confidence since a low self-esteem could be a barrier to achieving one’s potential in life.



Other speakers took the young girls through the dangers involved in leading promiscuous lives both in and outside school, and urged them to always be positive in their thinking.