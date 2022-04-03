30
Menu
Entertainment

Poverty is a choice – Mr. Logic scolds Ghanaians over E-Levy uproar

Video Archive
Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit slams Ghanaians for protesting E-Levy

E-Levy passed despite its disapproval from Ghanaians

Ghanaians fume over E-Levy introduction

Popular Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has asserted that poverty is a condition that one decides to wallow in.

He made this statement while lamenting about what he termed as the ‘complaining nature’ of Ghanaians with regards to the introduction of the E-Levy.

Prior to its establishment as a law, scores of Ghanaians including celebrities have vehemently kicked against the E-Levy which according to them seeks to impose more taxes on citizens.

But the topic was tabled for discussion during UTV’s United Showbiz and the controversial entertainment pundit had this to say.

“Let’s start being very responsible. We always like to complain and that’s why we don’t develop as a country. Complaining left and right. Fuel this fuel that. E-Levy this E-Levy that and so on. Poverty is a choice. You decide to be poor and so if you’re poor don’t make certain statements and drag people along with you.”

He added that once Ghanaians have accepted that the country is a developing one, the government shouldn’t be blamed for its problems.

Mr. Logic however cited Nkrumah as the root cause of Ghana’s economic hardships adding that he shouldn’t have prematurely fought for independence.

To him, Nkrumah goofed the very moment he touted Ghana as being capable of managing its own affairs.

“Whether it is a capital tax, general tax, or whichever tax you are paying. Let’s learn how to abide by these things. Once we have accepted that Ghana is a developing country, we must not blame government for our problems. We shouldn’t blame NDC or NPP. It is Kwame Nkrumah that needs to be blamed. Look at South Africa, they had white people in their country yet they allowed them to build the country and they gradually took over. Now they both live together there. But as for Nkrumah he said we can be able to handle our own affairs. Have we been able to handle our affairs?

Watch the video below



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: