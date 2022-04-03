Poverty is a choice – Mr. Logic scolds Ghanaians over E-Levy uproar

Entertainment pundit slams Ghanaians for protesting E-Levy

E-Levy passed despite its disapproval from Ghanaians



Ghanaians fume over E-Levy introduction



Popular Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has asserted that poverty is a condition that one decides to wallow in.



He made this statement while lamenting about what he termed as the ‘complaining nature’ of Ghanaians with regards to the introduction of the E-Levy.



Prior to its establishment as a law, scores of Ghanaians including celebrities have vehemently kicked against the E-Levy which according to them seeks to impose more taxes on citizens.

But the topic was tabled for discussion during UTV’s United Showbiz and the controversial entertainment pundit had this to say.



“Let’s start being very responsible. We always like to complain and that’s why we don’t develop as a country. Complaining left and right. Fuel this fuel that. E-Levy this E-Levy that and so on. Poverty is a choice. You decide to be poor and so if you’re poor don’t make certain statements and drag people along with you.”



He added that once Ghanaians have accepted that the country is a developing one, the government shouldn’t be blamed for its problems.



Mr. Logic however cited Nkrumah as the root cause of Ghana’s economic hardships adding that he shouldn’t have prematurely fought for independence.



To him, Nkrumah goofed the very moment he touted Ghana as being capable of managing its own affairs.

“Whether it is a capital tax, general tax, or whichever tax you are paying. Let’s learn how to abide by these things. Once we have accepted that Ghana is a developing country, we must not blame government for our problems. We shouldn’t blame NDC or NPP. It is Kwame Nkrumah that needs to be blamed. Look at South Africa, they had white people in their country yet they allowed them to build the country and they gradually took over. Now they both live together there. But as for Nkrumah he said we can be able to handle our own affairs. Have we been able to handle our affairs?



