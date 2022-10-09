0
Poverty is the source of all evil – Opanka

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

In a 20-second video he posted on his Facebook timeline, Ghanaian rap act Opanka has argued that poverty is the source of all evil and crime in society.

He said this in the Accra 100.5 FM studio.

“It is poverty that brings thoughts of crime and evil into the minds of people,” he stated.

“If you have money, will you think of ritual killings for money?” the Tema-based musician asked rhetorically.

“If you have money, will you think of robbery? No!” he stressed his point.

“The cause of hatred and all other [undesirable thoughts and actions] is poverty,” Dadie Opanka concluded.

He gave the impression getting rich is the antidote to these evil thoughts and actions, according to him, poverty inspires.

The rapper’s latest song is titled ‘Enye Betee (It’s Not Easy)’ and in which he notes times of economic hardships and desperation, all the while giving hope to listeners.

