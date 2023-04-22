0
Entertainment

'Poverty made me become a singer' – Asake

Asake New2.png Nigerian singer, Asake

Sat, 22 Apr 2023

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake has stated that poverty led him to begin a career in music.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Asake noted that he was a dancer who couldn't earn enough money hence his inclusion of music.

According to him, he was introduced to music by his father at a very tender age and developed a likeness to singing.

He said, “My parents used to play me a lot of classical Songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music. I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.

“But at the end of the day, after dancing I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”

