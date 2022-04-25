0
Poverty makes you think butt surgery is a sin - Actress Sinare asserts

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian actress, movie producer, entrepreneur and foundation owner, Habiba Sinare has stated that life is about choices, therefore, people especially Ghanaians should not let poverty make them think body-enhancing surgery is wrong or bad.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the beautiful actress explained that people should be allowed to live their life without prejudice.

According to her, people have reasons for taking their decisions hence if everyone is just minding their own business, Ghana would be a better place.

She further added by stating that … “Don’t let poverty make you think everything in this world is a sin”.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
