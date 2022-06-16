Poverty was preventing me from looking good – Nana Aba gushes over herself in London

Nana Aba Anamoah

Multiple award-winning broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has explained how poverty made her look less attractive.

According to the aced journalist in a recent Facebook post, she has just realised that poverty didn’t make her look good at all.



But after traveling to London and spending a few days in the midst of rich folks, she has seen a great improvement in her looks.



Born in 1978 Nana Aba pursued a graduate degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) where she graduated with a degree in Banking and Finance.

Until she crossed carpet to GHOne TV, she was the host of the Diva Show on TV3, a show which attracted a large viewership across the nation. She hosts ‘State of Affairs’, a political talk show on GHOne TV.



Nana Aba has won several awards for her distinguished career, including TV Personality (Female)’, at the 2018 Glitz Africa Awards 2018, the ‘TV Development Show Host of the Year’ at the 2018 RTP Awards, and the ‘Excellence in Media’ award at the Ghana Women of the Year Honors in 2019.