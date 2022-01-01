Praise Achievement Awards launched

Celebrated female gospel musicians at the launch of Praise Achievement Awards

God's family Music Ministry (Praise with one voice) has launched the maiden of a gospel award dubbed "Praise Achievement Awards".

The awards seek to recognise, unearth, spotlight, encourage and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour and honour Gospel musicians, producers in the country.



The launch of the event was graced by the heavy presence of a number of celebrated gospel music icons, the media, and individuals as well as sponsors of the awards.



Some gospel artists who graced the ceremony included Tegoe Sisters, Mary Ghansah, MOG SP Kofi Sarpong, Joe Mettle, and a host of others.



The award ceremony is being arranged by God's family Music Ministry (Praise with one voice) in partnership with Praise TV.



Speaking at the ceremony, Timothy Bentum Yeboah, Manager of Praise TV and Board Member of the awards scheme said the maiden edition of the event is set to promote excellence and give recognition to artists in the gospel music industry in Ghana.



He pointed out that, it is also meant to create a platform that will facilitate a smooth working relationship between Ghanaian gospel artists and their counterparts and other parts of the world in a manner of collaborations.

He noted that the reality show sought to create a platform for upcoming artists to launch their gospel music careers and also link them to resources that include efficient production teams to work with.



The renowned man of God added that the reality show will also create opportunities for music tutors who will help the artiste push their skills.











