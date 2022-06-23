Pray but don’t wish doom for Ghana – Lydia Forson encourages

Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has told her followers and the people of Ghana not to wish doom for the country.

Comments on social media currently are an indication that most of the youth in Ghana have given up on the country.



They believe that there is no hope for Ghana since leaders of the West African country haven’t given off their best to ensure a better life for their people.



Most Ghanaian Youths are looking at leaving the country in order to chase greener pastures outside Ghana.



Reacting to the growing despair, Lydia Forson has called on the people of Ghana to remain steadfast and pray for the country and its leaders.



She is of the view that if Ghana goes down, we are all going down so it’s better to pray for the country while one continues to live there.



Her Tweet read “When you pray, say some for our leaders and our country if that’s what you believe in. Just don’t stop wishing our country well regardless of your politics. If Ghana goes down, we all go down with it.”