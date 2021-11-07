Pray with your partner before marriage – Patience Nyarko advises

Gospel Musician Patience Nyarko

Award-winning Gospel Musician Patience Nyarko says some of the youth of Ghana are cursed people.

According to her, because of the curses on the lives of these youth, it’s imperative that one goes for a year of cleansing before they agree to get married.



“If a Ghanaian man or woman agrees to marry you, you both have to go for cleansing for one year before you marry. You should go into hiding and pray because the curses on the life of the youth is worrying,” she said on Accra-based Neat FM.



She continued “where the youth have reached is a worry and these things need to be addressed. The youth will buy data bundle for GHC 1 and in turn get curses for ten years. The youth are now engaged in insulting older people when the bible is against such”.

“So I will plead with the youth that when they settle on a man or woman of their choice, they should pray about them so that God will intervene on their behalf.”



Patience Nyarko noted that marriages are being broken because of these curses and currently marriage in itself is not even attractive like it used to be so it’s imperative that prayer will be a weapon.