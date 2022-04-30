Prayer doesn't stop physical abuse in marriages – Empress Gifty Adorye

Empress Gifty Adorye, Gospel Singer

Popular Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye has challenged the powers of prayer when it comes to issues relating to marital disputes saying it doesn’t work that way.

According to Empress Gifty, settling marriage disputes needs wisdom and real action.



“Let’s stop the habit of asking women to pray even at the time when the wife has been brutally assaulted. It doesn’t work that way. Prayer doesn’t work, but actions and wisdom work”. Empress Gifty Adorye told Power FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com on the show Power Entertainment.



The Gospel singer in 2016, got the shock of her life after her former husband filed for divorce and went ahead to divorce her.

According to her, she got depressed and had to let her husband go just to give her the space to put the pieces of her life together.



Two years after the divorce, however, she met the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) Hopeson Adorye, who married her customarily followed by a white wedding just after 3 months of dating.