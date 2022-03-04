Preach about salvation not my latest style of dressing - Diana Asamoah blasts pastors

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has charged men of God to preach salvation to church members to repent and reform from their old ways rather than be preaching about her new style of dressing.

The gospel musician has come under fierce criticisms, especially from a section of the clergy for making a sudden U-turn and dressing in the way she criticized others in time past.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah is on record to have preached against wearing wigs, makeup, and some kind of dressing by ladies she described as ungodly but has started wearing wigs, high heels, makeup, and others.



During her Facebook stream monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Diana Asamoah debunked allegations leveled against her that she has betrayed the work of God due to her new taste of fashion.

According to her “I will never be ungrateful to God because I remember where he picked me from and I will continue to preach to win souls for Christ.



“I have become a preaching topic for the majority of Pastors, especially Evangelists but they are not God to judge me. I know the bond between me and the one who called me to do his work (God)” Diana Asamoah said.



“Instead of Men of God to preach about salvation to their church members, they are preaching about Diana Asamoah thinking that Diana Asamoah has betrayed God and now working to win souls for Satan” she observed.