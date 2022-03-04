4
Menu
Entertainment

Preach about salvation not my latest style of dressing - Diana Asamoah blasts pastors

Diana Asamoah Fashion 1009x1024 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has charged men of God to preach salvation to church members to repent and reform from their old ways rather than be preaching about her new style of dressing.

The gospel musician has come under fierce criticisms, especially from a section of the clergy for making a sudden U-turn and dressing in the way she criticized others in time past.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is on record to have preached against wearing wigs, makeup, and some kind of dressing by ladies she described as ungodly but has started wearing wigs, high heels, makeup, and others.

During her Facebook stream monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Diana Asamoah debunked allegations leveled against her that she has betrayed the work of God due to her new taste of fashion.

According to her “I will never be ungrateful to God because I remember where he picked me from and I will continue to preach to win souls for Christ.

“I have become a preaching topic for the majority of Pastors, especially Evangelists but they are not God to judge me. I know the bond between me and the one who called me to do his work (God)” Diana Asamoah said.

“Instead of Men of God to preach about salvation to their church members, they are preaching about Diana Asamoah thinking that Diana Asamoah has betrayed God and now working to win souls for Satan” she observed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS